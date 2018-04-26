Where is the best place to see the sunrise in the Berkshires?

By Phil Smith

Photo by Randy Duchaine / Alamy Stock

Berkshire residents know that few sights are more glorious than a brilliant spring sunrise after the long, dark winter. Mohawk Park just east of the county line off Route 2 in Charlemont is a place that has celebrated these golden rays every day in every season since 1932. The “Hail to the Sunrise” statue of a Native American reaches forth to the east, head lifted, arms outstretched, awaiting the sun or whatever nature brings.

A group called the Fraternal Order of Redmen commissioned sculptor Joseph Pollia to create this noble likeness of a member of the Mohawk tribe 85 years ago, and the statue has greeted the morning more than 30,000 times. Weighing about 900 pounds and perched atop a nine-ton boulder, some think the sculpture appears warlike. But an inscription and a nearby reflecting pool suggest a celebration of peace among the tribes. Though not the place of first light in the Berkshires, Mohawk Park offers an unusual venue for enjoying the sunrise.