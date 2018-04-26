Weather or Not

Events in The Berkshires––April-June

By Kate Abbott

This spring, the annual Baby Animals festival at Hancock Shaker Village includes a sheep-shearing weekend April 28 and 29 with a sausage and beer night on April 27. The summer-long music series returns with the Sweetback Sisters on June 2 and leads up to Natalie Merchant in September.

Arrowhead revives tours of Herman Melville’s house in Pittsfield on May 21, and Edith Wharton’s home at The Mount in Lenox greets ArtWeek on May 3, when bestselling writer Julia Pierpont and her editor Caitlin McKenna will talk about The Little Book of Feminist Saints. The house and gardens open on May 12.

At Chesterwood in Stockbridge, sculptor Daniel Chester French’s country home, the new permanent gallery holds a preview celebration on May 25, and the historic house and studio—and the restored Ledges Trail—open the day after.