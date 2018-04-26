Sup’s Up

Otto’s Kitchen bigger, better and more delicious comfort food

By Kate Abbott

Ever since it moved from Lee to Pittsfield three years ago, this diner has been a mainstay of weekend breakfasts in the city. Otto’s Kitchen plans to double in size, say co-owners Lindsey and Luke Marion. It’s renovating the space next door to add 50 more, in seats as comfortable as armchairs, and a bar, and a dinner menu. The space is set to open in early May.

Luke is planning new dishes in a style he calls “hyperseasonal comfort food with a Southern feel”—chicken and waffles, cheese grits—to add to their stuffed French toast, pancakes and omelettes, and specials like apple crêpes. They already partner with Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton for local maple syrup and short ribs, and he is looking forward to establishing relationships with other farms and using local cheeses and more. They have applied to the state for the transfer of the liquor license from the former Casey’s Billiard Emporium.

The new space will call for an increase in staff and in hours. They will serve dinner from 2:30 to 11:30 p.m., and Luke envisions live jazz on weekends.

“If we get a call wanting to book a party with 75 people on the busiest weekend of the year—which just happened—we can do it,” says Lindsey, adding that Otto’s has grown a community following over the years. “It’s all about family. It’s a family business.”

Otto’s Kitchen

95 East St.

Pittsfield, MA

413-344-4748,

ottoskitchen.com

$ Inexpensive