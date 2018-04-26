’Shires to Broadway

Those who had the pleasure of watching Children of a Lesser God last summer at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Fitzpatrick Main Stage in Stockbridge, can take a road trip to see it again—in New York City.

One of the Berkshire’s biggest hits last summer, this romantic drama by Mark Medoff is now showing at Studio 54, returning to Broadway for the first time since its 1980 Tony Award-winning premiere production.

In their Broadway debut, Sarah Norman is played by Lauren Ridloff (Wonderstruck; former Miss Deaf America), and James Leeds is played by Joshua Jackson (The Affair, Dawson’s Creek, Cruel Intentions, West End).

The play is directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, who first directed this production at BTG. It’s the story of an unconventional teacher at a school for the deaf and the remarkable woman he meets there.

The 1980 original Broadway production earned a Tony Award for Medoff (Best Play), as well as for the two leads: John Rubinstein and Phyllis Frelich. Its London transfer went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Play. The film adaptation earned Marlee Matlin an Oscar, the first deaf actor to win the award, and she signed her speech when she accepted the Oscar.