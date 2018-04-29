Dog Has Its Day

ArtWeek–– April 27-May 6

By Kate Abbott

Big feet and silky ears—puppies emerge in the warm weather, and North Adams is welcoming them this spring with events reaching clear to Boston. ArtWeek is coming to the Berkshires for the first time, April 27-May 6. The initiative, founded by the Boch Center, has gone statewide this year. In Western Mass, it encompasses dogs in several directions.

Berkshire Humane Society’s 16th annual Humane Race will be in North Adams. The 5K run and one-mile walk for dogs and their people is Saturday, April 28, sponsored by Greylock Animal Hospital and the Museum of Dog . Atlanta entrepreneur David York recently opened the museum on Union Street, filling the former Quinn’s Wallpaper and Paint Store with objects from his own collection, from antique dog collars and a vintage humidor to contemporary art.

At the beginning of ArtWeek, York also will launch a pop-up exhibit on Main Street, “Come See About Daisy,” focusing on his rescued Weimaraner. As the season goes on, he also has plans for a food truck (with pupsicles and pupcakes) and a fleet of three stretch limos—painted with dachshunds—to ferry people to his door. He will exhibit photos by Jesse Freidin, who collecting images and stories from volunteers at humane societies across the country for his Finding Shelter: Stories of Love, Healing and Survival.