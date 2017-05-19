Playing Four Seasons

Tanglewood Year Round

What can you build with $30 million?

How about four structures—24,500 square feet in all—and shade created from 144 trees. Tanglewood’s first year-round building complex opens in 2019 near Ozawa Hall, at the top of the sloped lawn. Thanks to heating and air-conditioning installations, residents can enjoy the space in the off season.

Come summer, the buildings will house the new Tanglewood Learning Institute as well as dining, performance, and rehearsal spaces.

An abundance of shade trees will be planted so audiences can escape the summer sun.