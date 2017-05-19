School's Out

After four years of navigating the Southern Berkshire Regional School District through the challenges of budget cuts and the triumphs of championships, David Hastings, district superintendent (and a longtime educator), will retire at the end of the summer.

He called his stint a labor of love.

And Marianne Young, the 16-year veteran principal at Monument Mountain Regional High School, will join him in bidding adieu to 7 a.m. conference calls and late-night school committee meetings. But for her, it’s always been about the students. “It’s a lot of hours because the work is about these young people,” says Young.