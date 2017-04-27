Pay to Play

Hiring in for some good times in The Berkshires

By Megan Smith-Harris and Tara Consolati

Why have another ho-hum party with wine spritzers and cheese whats-its on sticks when you can shake things up by adding an unexpected entertainment component?

The region has scores of entertainment options that are only a phone call or mouse click away that will make your next bash both memorable and fun. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

Hypnotize Me!

C’mon, we know you’re curious! Even if you don’t personally want to be hypnotized, it’s captivating to watch other people go under the spell of a hypnotist. Or have a tarot-card reading, or get your palm read. The go-to person for all this is the intuitive Sheilaa Hite ( sheilaahite.com ).

Harmonize

Add a jazz trio ( berkshirejazzcollective.com ), a hard-swinging jazz band ( luckyjazz.com ), or bluegrass and honky-tonk (cowboytone.com) to your good time. A string quartet ( therosamundtrio.com ) definitely can bring an element of elegance and sophistication to your next soiree. And why not consider asking a young a cappella group ( berkshirechildrenschorus.org ) to your special occassion?

DJ’s

A great DJ can be the difference between an exhilarating party hit or a embarrassing party fizzle. Some DJs provide mood lighting as well as sound and a dance crew to get everyone pumped and on their feet. Check out the unrivaled Gabriel Squalia, who started spinning in New York City and is solidly entrenched in the Berkshire scene, at djbfg.com . Or Newton-based siagelproductions.com .

Dance! Dance! Dance!

Dance is a universal expression of joy, so why not include it at your par-tay? Gigmasters.com offers everything from Hawaiian hula and fire dancers, to belly dancers, to mini Vegas shows. There’s also hip-hop crews, samba teams, flappers, ballroom dance champions, Bollywood experts, flash mob choreographers, and more.