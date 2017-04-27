Our Bountiful Markets

Find a farmer's market near you in The Berkshires

By Kate Abbott

It begins with asparagus and early greens. Flats of pansies and trays of seedlings cover one table, and glass jars of honey and jugs of maple syrup line the next. A fiddler skims from a Quebeçois reel into East Tennessee blues. And the crowd is tasting fresh bread or soft cheese or brilliant-pink fermented sauerkraut.

As the weather warms, farmers markets are opening up and down the county, and they are offering more than food. Artisans might bring woodwork or ceramics. Actors from a local theater may drop into a scene, and a flash mob might dance in Great Barrington.

From mid-May to October, 19 farmers markets run weekly across the region at different times and places, from Wednesday to Sunday. And they have grown in the last few years.