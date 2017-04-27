On Stage

Berkshire theater companies address a politically charged country

Two Berkshire main-stays open the season early with productions that speak to a politically divided country.

“The political state we’re in now can be polarizing,” says Molly Clancy with Shakespeare & Company. “This is about how we connect.”

From May 18-June 10, Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield presents Kunstler, with Jeff McCarthy as the eponymous defense lawyer and civil-rights activist famous for working with the Chicago Seven, inmates in the Attica prison riots, and members of the American Indian Movement.

Amy Herzog’s 4,000 Miles opens at Shakespeare & Co . in Lenox on May 25. After a friend’s death, a young man comes to his grandmother, played by Annette Miller, in her Greenwich apartment.

“She’s a radical and a free spirit,” Clancy says. The play balances between serious and comic, as thinkers in two generations try to reach each other.