Ex Gov is Back
Expect to see Deval Patrick at two Berkshire events, and likely others. On May 12 at Hancock Shaker Village, our former governor will be the first speaker in a new monthly dinner series, “Food for Thought.”
On June 2, Deval and Diane Patrick, who have a home in Richmond, will be honorary chairs at West Stockbridge Historical Society’s benefit at the new Turn Park Art Space. Deval Patrick, who is now managing director of Bain Capital’s Double Impact fund, is also bound to be spotted at a few of his favorite places—Rouge eatery and West Stockbridge farmers market.
