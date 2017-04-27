Color Bursts

The Wildflower Festival in The Berkshires––thru May 7

The Wildflower Festival runs to May 7 at Bartholomew’s Cobble, 105 Weatogue Rd. in Sheffield, with a native-plant sale every day; nature art at the visitors center; and walks daily along the Ledges trail, a gentle loop along the river, at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. (General admission is $10. Pricing includes the cost of a guided tour.)