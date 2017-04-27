Campus Eats

College eating isn't just for students

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Carrie Snyder

Our north county colleges offer unexpected dining options on and off campus that not only appeal to students, but to everyone. They also stay open through the summer.

At Williams College’s Lee Snack Bar in the Paresky Center, the burger bar serves samosas and patties of beet and kale, mushroom risotto, and black bean from Vermont Bean Crafters—or Black Angus beef from Black River meats. Toppings and sides have expanded with peppers and onions, pesto, sesame power slaw, guacamole. The snack bar has strengthened a commitment to all-natural meats and local ingredients, and they have even brought in an Italian gelato maker from Miami to train the staff in making their own flavors, from Purple Cow to grilled honey bun. (39 Chapin Hall Dr, Williamstown, MA)

Williams College dining halls also open to the community for themed meals, including Cinco de Mayo, and the Eco Café offers coffee and light breakfast in the Schow Science Library. At The Log on Spring Street, students in Center for Environmental Studies serve vegetarian lunches on Fridays with soup and salad, homemade bread, and talks about the health of the earth.