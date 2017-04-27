Berkshire Sports Bars

Whatever your home team, the Berkshires has a place for you

By Chip Blake

A favorite gathering point for sports enthusiasts, the Locker Room in Lee boasts an impressive pub menu and plenty of screens to accommodate all sports types. Photo by Scott Barrow

For the sports fan, the Berkshires is a peculiar place. There are no major teams based here, and if you take note of the gear people wear on our sidewalks, it will become apparent that the Berkshires is a melting pot of fans. You are as likely to see someone sporting a Yankees cap as you are someone with a Patriots jersey.

Lack of home teams notwithstanding, the Berkshires is filled with team spirit, and filled as well with plenty of pubs, taverns, restaurants, and bars that cater to an array of fandom—whether the rooting is for Boston, New York, or (in my case) Philadelphia. You’ll find at least one sports bar in just about every one of the county’s larger towns.

The matter of what defines a “sports bar” is open to debate, and sports-bar purists have strongly held opinions. But it’s safe to say that if you find yourself in a pub or restaurant that features multiple TVs tuned to sporting events, a variety of sports memorabilia on the walls, and chicken wings on the menu, then you’re probably in a sports bar.

The Locker Room Sports Pub in downtown Lee (232 Main St., 413-243-2662) has been described as the “Cheers of the Berkshires” (and once even used the Cheers theme music in its advertising). This friendly establishment is filled with sports memorabilia, a variety of craft beers, over a dozen TVs, authentic pub fare, and scores of sports fans—especially those from Boston.

“The Boston teams have had a lot to celebrate in the last decade or so,” says co-owner Dave Eisenberg, “and we’ve been glad to give those fans a place to celebrate.” The Locker Room also takes pride in supporting local high school teams and student athletes. Call ahead to have the bartender reserve a TV for your favorite team.

The Brookhouse Sports Pub & Restaurant (Route 8, Lanesborough, 413-499-3331) is family friendly and comes with a large menu, a full bar featuring a wide line of craft beers, KENO, and over 20 TVs tuned to all your favorite sports channels. “Lots of sports bars claim to show every NFL game,” says owner Ed Vella, “but we really do. Every game is broadcast here.”

Vella also takes pride in the age range of the Brookhouse’s clientele—from kids to 80-year-olds—and in its commitment to the local economy. Completely rebuilt after a devastating 2014 fire, the Brookhouse offers a large outdoor area with an enclosed pavilion (complete with its own outdoor TVs and a pond) that is open during warmer weather.

Mazcots Sports Bar and Grill (Route 7, Lenox, 413-499-1101) is located in the center of town, just down the road from its sister restaurant, Mazzeo’s Ristorante. “Just like Mazzeo’s,” says co-owner Michael Mazzeo, “Mazcots is built on great customer service, hands-on ownership, and fresh food made from scratch.” Mazcots offers ample TVs, sports memorabilia, and pool tables, along with over 20 beers on tap and a sprawling menu with everything from burgers to pasta. The chipotle-honey-lime wings are not to be missed.

AJ’s Trailside Pub (12 Pleasant St., Adams, 413-743-7831) is located in a charming 1880s-era train station and provides a friendly, community atmosphere and a large selection of pub food. AJ’s has the distinctive benefit of being situated directly alongside the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, which makes it an ideal destination for a bike excursion. New owners Amy McCarthy and Ben Hanson are planning a section of the pub where patrons will be able to affix souvenirs and mementos of their favorite teams to the wall.

Sports bar enthusiasts will also want to know about:

Friends Grille (117 Seymour St., Pittsfield, 413-443-4477);

Cim’s Tavern (429 Fenn St., Pittsfield, 413-442-9430); and

Mingo’s Sports Bar and Grill (41 Roberts Dr., North Adams, 413-346-4067, which is attached to a 30-lane bowling alley and indoor golf range).

And while the Brick House Pub (425 Park St., Housatonic, 413-274-0020),

The Well (312 Main St., Great Barrington, 413-528-3651), and

Bogies Restaurant & Pub (935 S. Main St., Great Barrington, 413-528-5959) probably don’t pass the eye test as authentic sports bars, they are a reliable place for a sports fan in need of a TV to catch a game—and good food and drink.