Be Well

New head of Canyon Ranch

Susan Docherty has taken the helm at Canyon Ranch after founders Melvin and Enid Zuckerman, along with Jerrold Cohen, retired from the legacy brand in mid-March.

Docherty, appointed CEO in 2015, was drawn to Canyon Ranch—considered the world’s leader in the global-wellness revolution—for its pioneering spirit, vision, and mission to enable people to live their fullest lives.

Berkshire folks will see Docherty’s stamp on the Residences at Bellefontaine, 19 elegant condominiums on the historic property in Lenox, where the original mansion opened to guests in 1989.