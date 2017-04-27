A Question With Many Answers

What does it mean to be American? The West Stockbridge Chamber Players has a musical answer––May 26

By Kate Abbott

The West Stockbridge Chamber Players spring concert comes out of an insistent question: What does it mean to be American?

Antonín Dvořák asked that in 1892, in the heat of a controversy. He came as a Czech composer to direct New York’s National Conservatory of Music and argued that American music should grow from the country’s diverse roots.

From that, ensemble founder Catherine Hudgins has selected pieces for the chamber’s May 26 concert from different points in history, including Dvořák and contemporary works by Jerod Impichachaha Tate, a Chickasaw composer who draws on flute and percussion, and Osvaldo Golijov, born in an Eastern European Jewish family in Argentina, who now lives in Massachusetts.