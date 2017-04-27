A Place for Nonconformists

Turn Park Art Space opens May 14

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Jake Borden

A quizzical Albert Einstein sits on a bench beside a brooding Niels Bohr, early 20th-century physicists cast in aluminum by Vladimir Lemport.

The figures are found in unlikely West Stockbridge, where Igor Gomberg and Katya Brezgunova have transformed an old quarry into Turn Park Art Space, 16 acres of sculpture, performance spaces, and gentle walking trails, opening May 14, 2017.

Romberg is a computer engineer, Brezgunova a screenwriter and journalist, and together they have supported artistic projects in Russia and the U.S. With architects Alexander Konstantinov and Grigori Fateyev, they have imagined a home for their collection by nonconformist Soviet sculptors of the 1960s. Konstantinov and Fateyev considered Prague, in the Czech Republic, but wanted a place to be part of the community around it.