The Hillltowns Are Alive

Hilltown Arts Alliance weekend––June 23 & 24

By Kate Abbott

Opera masks, salt-glazed ceramics, metalwork—art from the Hilltowns reaches across and beyond the country. “We have national and international artists on the back roads up here,” says Kate Bavelock, Community Development Specialist for the Hilltown CDC.

June 23 and 24, they are coming together. The 27 artists—among them mask-maker and ceramics sculptor Beckie Kravetz, metal sculptors Jean and Susan Flores, oil painter and Amherst College professor of art Robert Sweeney, Michael Melle, known for his life-sized straw sculptures, and ceramicist Mark Shapiro, who will demonstrate wheel-throwing—will open 24 studios in a weekend tour in Chesterfield, Cummington, Plainfield, North Chester, and Worthington.