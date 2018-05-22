The Art of It: Bridging Art

By Anastasia Stanmeyer

His canvas is a photographic print, a backdrop for layers of line, color, and symbol. “This collection of work shows my process of bridging the gap between two media, merging two previously separate and disparate creative outlets,” says John Clarke of his series, The Bridge.

He photographs mostly at dusk, “pastel light,” creating motion with his long exposures. Clarke describes the pieces as living “somewhere between photographic reality and the mysterious, subjective world of abstraction.”

His background is layered, too. Raised in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, he attended Bates College in Maine, studied chemistry, math, archaeology, and art history, and earned a degree in classical-music composition. He was front man and songwriter for the band Bell Engine and has written 60 short stories about his years jumping freight trains. He also writes poems for children. Clarke lives in North Egremont with his partner and their two children and is represented by Sohn Fine Art in Lenox, where he will have a solo show later this year.

In December and January, Clarke also will be a part of a group show at the Geoffrey Young Gallery in Great Barrington.