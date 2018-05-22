Sculpture Gardens

Beautiful places around The Berkshire with art to enjoy

By Kate Abbott

Nationally and internationally known artwork sits casually in gardens and fields, inviting you to look closely and settle down with them in the grass.

Berkshire Botanical Garden welcomes artists into the gardens, including the late Wendell Castle’s bronze Grand Temptations and the grand-scale aluminum water lilies E.V. Day created as artist-in-residence at Monet’s garden in Giverny, France. And two artists have created work on site: Toni Ross’s gold leaf on tree bark in a gleaming patina and Stephen Talasnik’s hive of bamboo.

Hancock Shaker Village welcomes three contemporary artists this summer, beginning with Marko Remec’s Monodic Flow, an outdoor river of mirrors that references the Shakers’ systems of water and music.

Chesterwood has invited Rick and Lauren Brown, known for their abstract wood sculpture, as artists in residence in June, and this year’s outdoor contemporary show will honor George Rickey’s kinetic sculpture.