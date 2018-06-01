Pollen Call
Help bees with Great Barrington's planting guidelines.
Two years ago, Great Barrington became the first official pollinator-friendly community in New England. Forty-five percent of Massachusetts crops rely on pollinators—mostly native bees—but they are in trouble. The new action plan for the town, created by Conway School landscape-design students, envisions wildflower meadows in barren parks, pollinator corridors connecting residential and municipal spaces, and less intensive (and cheaper!) mowing and pesticide regimens. Anyone can help—look for the plan’s toolkit on the town website (townofgb.org)—just in time for National Pollinator Week, June 18-24.
Add your comment: