Old Inn at the Pillow

The Old Inn on the Green will "pop-up" at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

By Kate Abbott

Kale and ricotta dumplings, steamed buns, omelets with ham and artichoke—meet hip hop, classical Indian dance, and ballet. The Old Inn on the Green will run a pop-up restaurant this summer at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival.

From June 20 to August 26, the Pillow’s campus in Becket holds dance on three stages, indoors and out, with talks, free performances and trails—and it serves dinner as well. And dessert.

While the Old Inn offers candlelight under the main tent, its sister Southfield Store will offer casual and take-out for a picnic or a casual meal—heirloom tomato salad, sandwiches, flourless chocolate cake—on the patio at the center of the campus, near Blake’s Barn.

At its main location, the Old Inn on the Green is an 11-room inn built in the 1760s as a stop on the Boston-to-Albany stagecoach route. Co-owners Peter Platt and Meredith Kennard also own the Southfield Store, a breakfast and lunch cafe that expands in the summer to serve dinner Thursday to Sunday. Their son Alex Platt runs the cafe and will run its new pop-up coffee bar at the Pillow.