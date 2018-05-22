Edit ModuleShow Tags
Old Inn at the Pillow

The Old Inn on the Green will "pop-up" at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

By Kate Abbott


Kale and ricotta dumplings, steamed buns, omelets with ham and artichoke—meet hip hop, classical Indian dance, and ballet. The Old Inn on the Green will run a pop-up restaurant this summer at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival.

From June 20 to August 26, the Pillow’s campus in Becket holds dance on three stages, indoors and out, with talks, free performances and trails—and it serves dinner as well. And dessert.

While the Old Inn offers candlelight under the main tent, its sister Southfield Store will offer casual and take-out for a picnic or a casual meal—heirloom tomato salad, sandwiches, flourless chocolate cake—on the patio at the center of the campus, near Blake’s Barn.

At its main location, the Old Inn on the Green is an 11-room inn built in the 1760s as a stop on the Boston-to-Albany stagecoach route.  Co-owners Peter Platt and Meredith Kennard also own the Southfield Store, a breakfast and lunch cafe that expands in the summer to serve dinner Thursday to Sunday. Their son Alex Platt runs the cafe and will run its new pop-up coffee bar at the Pillow.  

This article appears in the June 2018 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

Iced Teatime

Great places for refreshing beverages in The Berkshires
Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

