GhostLit & The Tempest

A musical production of the Shakespeare classic––June 14 to 16

By Kate Abbott

On a warm night on an island, a man hears the voices of birds and insects and water on sand, the sounds of sweet airs in a place that used to be home. A storm is coming. And in this one, Caliban and Miranda have their own voices—and their own solos.

GhostLit Theatre Repertory Company will perform a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, opening its summer season at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, from June 14 to 16, says co-artistic director Caitlin Teeley.

Her brother, Jackson Teeley, has written original music for their performance, taking the lyrics from Shakespeare. He finds The Tempest one of Shakespeare’s most powerful plays, and he has found evidence that Shakespeare intended to perform it with music and wrote the original script alongside a lute player, an old friend.