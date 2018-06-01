Edit ModuleShow Tags
Getting Some Wheels

Teens gain essential life skills while getting paid and helping the community.

By Anastasia Stanmeyer


Roots Rising pays teens to work on farms, in community kitchens, and in food pantries, giving them essential life skills. It’s now getting some wheels. Nominated by the Lenox Garden Club, the group won second place in a competition hosted by Garden Club of America, receiving $10,000 for a nonprofit food truck. “We’re looking for ways to expand the program and to become financially sustainable,” says Jessica Vecchia, Roots Rising co-director. Expect the food truck to roll into farmers markets and festivals in summer 2019.

This article appears in the June 2018 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
1:45 PM - 11:45 PMNominations Open: 2018 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – the leading resource for older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2018 SilverSource Awards.  The awards...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource, Inc.
2009 Summer Street, 3rd Floor
2949 Long Ridge Rd
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource, Inc.
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Kathleen Bordelon
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 12:00 PMCT Trails Day

Weantinoge and the Pratt Nature Center are teaming up to take part in CT Trails Day! This is a nationally coordinated day celebrating all muscle-powered trail activities. Connecticut, through small...

Cost: Free

Where:
Morrissey Preserve Pratt Nature Center
163 Paper Mill Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Elizabeth
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMObjects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home

Introducing  . . . Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home At the Wilton Historical Society A spectacular new show is set to debut! Objects of Desire brings a carefully...

Cost: $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Fairfield County

Explore five private gardens in Redding, Ridgefield, and Wilton, open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights include a reflecting pool with French...

Cost: $7 per garden; children 12 & under free

Where:
Garden of Ken Eisold
18 Chestnut Hill Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days Program staff
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Litchfield County

Explore four private and public gardens in Litchfield, Roxbury, West Cornwall, and Washington, open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Highlights include formal parterres, a...

Cost: $7 per private garden; children 12 & under free.

Where:
Garden of Michael Trapp
7 River Road
West Cornwall, CT  06796
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days program staff
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMConnecticut Trails Day Hike

Join us for a group hike in honor of Connecticut Trails Day 2018! Connecticut Trails Day (CTD) is part of National Trails Day® (NTD), a nationwide hiking initiative established...

Cost: Free

Where:
Woodcock Nature Center
54 Deer Run Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:30 PMThermomix Cooking Class: Father's Day Special - Stamford Connecticut

Do you have a Thermomix or want to know more? Come for tips and tricks to cook with the world's most desired Kitchen Appliance, made in Germany and with more than 10 million followers around...

Cost: Free

Where:
Columbus Park Trattoria
205 Main Street
Stamford, CT  06901
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMTibetan Coloring: What is It?

Have you heard about Tibetan Art and Mandala Art? This latest trend to sweep art schools comes to Danbury. Participants are encouraged to bring their own gel pens and favorite mandala drawings....

Cost: Free

Where:
Danbury Library- Technology Center Conference Room
170 Main St
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:00 PMNational Trails Day

On our Sanctuary walk we’ll discover ponds, a garden marsh, temperate deciduous forest, meadow, and swamp, while observing bird habitats. We’ll see  ecological points of...

Cost: Free

Where:
CT Audubon Center At Fairfield
2325 Burr Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM"Chasing Hope" book signing by Richard M Cohen NY Times best seller

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce a book signing by NY Times bestselling author Richard M. for his new book “Chasing Hope: A Patient's Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:30 PMRockstars presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Fairfield County

The Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Fairfield County bring professional and amateur dancers together in the 7th annual ballroom tribute show.  Dancers from the ages 2 – 80 will take to the...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMThe Art of Quilling

Paper Quilling also known as paper filigree, is the art of rolling paper into intricate and interesting shapes. During this workshop, participants will be able to learn the techniques on basic...

Cost: $40.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
792 Route 35
@ The Little Red Schoolhouse
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMBREWS and BLUES

The Incredible Amplifires are lead by New England’s Blues Harp Burner and Soulful Vocalist, Dave Robbins aka “The Kosher Kid”. The Kosher Kid has shared the stage with many world...

Cost: $20

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
NEW MILFORD, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMA Night of One-Acts

 This year's annual play reading brings a night of one-act plays performed by professional actors who are near and dear to New Pond Farm. This will be a collection of smart and funny short...

Cost: $40 per New Pond Farm member and $50 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMShort on Time Book Club

Do you wish you could read great literature but fear you just can't fit it in? Do you join book clubs only to find yourself not having enough time to read through the entire book? Do you love a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Danbury Library- Lower Level Meeting Room
170 Main St
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
