Getting Some Wheels
Teens gain essential life skills while getting paid and helping the community.
Roots Rising pays teens to work on farms, in community kitchens, and in food pantries, giving them essential life skills. It’s now getting some wheels. Nominated by the Lenox Garden Club, the group won second place in a competition hosted by Garden Club of America, receiving $10,000 for a nonprofit food truck. “We’re looking for ways to expand the program and to become financially sustainable,” says Jessica Vecchia, Roots Rising co-director. Expect the food truck to roll into farmers markets and festivals in summer 2019.
