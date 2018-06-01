Film Fest
13th annual Berkshire International Film Festival showcases 80 films this year.
The 13th annual Berkshire International Film Festival rolls in May 31-June 3. Showcasing 80 films, BIFF highlights include a tribute to Academy Award–winning actor Rachel Weisz, who is the 2018 BIFF honoree, and a screenplay reading of the upcoming Mumbet. “Tea Talks” will include conversations with filmmaker Cynthia Wade and screenwriter Charles Randolph, joined by artist Gregory Crewdson. “I have great pride that BIFF has served as a platform for our local filmmakers,” says BIFF founder Kelley Vickery. biffma.org
Add your comment: