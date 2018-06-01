Book Muse
This year, many of the 9 nonfiction tittles lined up for the Mount's popular Summer Lecture Series illuminate the lives of women. –– Starts July 2
Looking for some summer reading? Check out the nine nonfiction titles lined up for the Mount’s popular Summer Lecture Series. Then, starting July 2, visit its historic stable to meet the authors. This year, many of these books illuminate the lives of women. Explore Proust’s and John Singer Sargent’s female muses. Learn the full story behind beloved storybook heroines—Louisa May Alcott’s fictional “little women” and Laura Ingalls Wilder (a real person). Or delve into history’s personal side. Few know how serious Teddy Roosevelt was about his writing, for instance. Tickets on sale May 30. edithwharton.org
