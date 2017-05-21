Sixth Annual BerkChique!

Pop-up clothing sale to help support local charities

BerkChique!, the annual pop-up clothing sale, raised more than $30,000 this year for the Berkshire Humane Society, Community Access to the Arts (CATA), IS 183 Art School of the Berkshires, and WAM Theatre. Since it began, BerkChique! has collected well over $100,000 for local nonprofits. At the close of the sale, unsold items were donated to CATWALK Boutique to support the Berkshire Humane Society, Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires, Inc., and Suit YourSelf.

Photos: a happy customer;

painter Peggy Rivers and Danielle Steinmann, director of visitor interpretation at The Trustees of Reservations;

and volunteer Stefanie Samek.