Summer = Ice Cream
Enjoy both classic and new ice cream flavors all summer long
Shops in the Berkshires are serving new flavors all summer long. The Scoop in Lenox has Lucky Charms, Lemon Blackberry, and Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. Sweet Peas in Dalton has 32 flavors of Hershey’s Ice Cream, including local favorite Muddy Sneakers.
In Pittsfield, Ayelada’s menu of homemade frozen yogurt changes weekly, with specialties in store for the summer.
SoCo recently premiered its summer treats, including Blueberry Honey Lavender, Blackberry Cabernet Sorbet, and Rawson Brook Farm’s Goat Cheese Cherry Ice Cream. And be sure to stop by Local Lee Scooped, with homemade favorites that include Coconut Almond Fudge and Triple Berry.
