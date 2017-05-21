Summer = Ice Cream

Enjoy both classic and new ice cream flavors all summer long

Shops in the Berkshires are serving new flavors all summer long. The Scoop in Lenox has Lucky Charms, Lemon Blackberry, and Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. Sweet Peas in Dalton has 32 flavors of Hershey’s Ice Cream, including local favorite Muddy Sneakers.

In Pittsfield, Ayelada’s menu of homemade frozen yogurt changes weekly, with specialties in store for the summer.