Secret Gardens

Lenox Garden Club tour includes gardens from the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York"–July 15

Every other year, the Lenox Garden Club Garden Tour is eagerly anticipated. This year the tour, ably co-chaired by Anne Fredericks, takes place on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will be chauffeured to five spectacular gardens in Great Barrington—including those of Fredericks and also Dorinda Medley from the TV show “The Real Housewives of New York.” Tickets are $60 and are on sale at lenoxgardenclub.net.

The Lenox Garden Club (LGC) draws membership from throughout the region. For more than 100 years, LGC contributed to the beauty of the Berkshires, but it does much more than planting and tending gardens. During WWI, LGC sponsored a Red Cross ambulance and the LGC Land Girls planted vegetable gardens where flowers once grew, then canned and preserved the harvest.

Conservation and environmental protection became centerpieces of the club’s efforts. LGC sponsored the Pleasant Valley Bird Sanctuary, supported the purchase of Bartholomew’s Cobble, was an early sponsor of the Berkshire Botanical Garden, restored Lilac Park, and gave to the restoration of Naumkeag’s Chinese Garden. Support of these and other projects is made by the proceeds from the garden tour.