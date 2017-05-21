Magical Al Fresco

Summer outdoor dining in The Berkshires

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Peter Baiamonte

Dinner outdoors on a summer night?

In New Marlborough, the candlelit Old Inn on the Green brings diners onto the garden terrace outside the taproom, and Gedney Farm offers an elegant meal and wine beside the renovated red barn. Pleasant & Main in Housatonic (pictured here) serves crêpes, ice cream, soda-fountain drinks, homemade lemonade, and iced tea in the back garden.

And the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge keeps The Courtyard tucked away and just beyond the beaten path. Check out its Friday-night barbecues.

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in Becket invites local cafés to their mountaintop: Haven serves a sit-down dinner under a lighted tent, and No. Six Depot offers coffee, ice cream, and locally sourced fare before performances.