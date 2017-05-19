Just Folk

Berkshire Theatre Group music series starts June 1

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Mikey Sweet

Mikey Sweet sings blues Americana with a gravelly voice and upbeat rhythmic guitar. His guest musicians—Squash Blossom, a string band from Pioneer Valley on upright bass, mandolin, and guitar—send minor runs jigging over low chords. They will appear together on June 1 at 8 p.m. in Berkshire Theatre Group’s $10 Music series in the Garage on South Street in Pittsfield.

BTG has tuned this series with an emphasis on regional musicians and making live music open to all, says press and communications manager Madelyn Gardner. BTG booked its late-spring concerts in collaboration with Common Folk Artist Collective in North Adams, artists and musicians who have fostered creative life in the northern Berkshires since 2014.