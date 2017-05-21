Juicin' Up

A fresh hit of health on a hot day

Despite the national love affair with ice cream, some enjoy a fresh hit of health on a hot day. Oasis, a newly imagined watering hole on Great Barrington’s Main Street, offers up fresh smoothies, frozen yogurt, and an organic raw juice bar. It is a joint venture between SoCo and the Sprout Brothers (Ari and Noah Meyerowitz), continuing their father’s legacy of doling out wellness one restorative drink at a time.

Ari’s favorite is Sproutman V-8, a savory slog of tomatoes, garlic, and greens. He says there are plenty of juices for first-timers. “Sometimes people can’t just jump into the greens right away, so we have stepping stones.”