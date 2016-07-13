Jammin’
Summer Music Festivals
Combine your urge to camp with your love of music and spend the summer in festival bliss. Some suggestions:
Mountain Jam Festival
Hunter Mountain, N.Y.
June 16-18
mountainjam.com
Clearwater Festival
Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y.
June 17-18,
clearwaterfestival.org
Solid Sound Festival, MASS MoCA
North Adams, MA
June 23-25,
solidsoundfestival.com
Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
Oak Hill, N.Y.
July 13-16
greyfoxbluegrass.com
Falcon Ridge Folk Festival
Hillsdale, N.Y.
Aug. 4-6
falconridge.com
Oldtone Roots Music Festival
Hillsdale, N.Y.
Sept. 7-10,
oldtonemusicfestival.com
FreshGrass Festival, MASS MoCA
North Adams
Sept. 15-17
freshgrass.com
More offerings at musicfestivalwizard.com
