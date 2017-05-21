Heathy Food Truck

Dreams do come true

A new farm-to-plate food truck will be making the rounds this summer.

The team behind LoCal won the first MCLA Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge, and it is using the $10,000 prize to offer affordable, healthy fast food. This childhood dream by team member M.J. Shannon came out of traveling around for ice hockey and being frustrated by unhealthy food options.

The plan is for LoCal to visit events, as well as park at MCLA, the YMCA, downtown North Adams, and Noel Field. “We aim to be as community oriented as possible,” says Shannon, 20. “We know it takes a village to raise a business.”