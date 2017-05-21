Graphic Novelist
Local cartoonist a smash success
Adams-based cartoonist Charles Forsman is the Berkshire’s own Cinderella story of comics. In 2012, film director Jonathan Entwhistle picked up his mini-comics “The End of The F***ing World” in London. Five years on, the comics, since collected as a graphic novel from Fantagraphics Books, are being adapted into a Netflix TV series. “None of this feels real,” Forsman says. “I don’t know if it ever will.”
The tale of a teen couple on the run, grappling with psychological and family problems, is now filming and stars Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden. It should be out in the fall.
