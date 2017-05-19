Eat This, Please

First Annual Taste of Litchfield

photo // megan haley (this was in the margin)

The luscious green fields and sparkly white barn at South Farms in Morris will be the setting for the first annual Taste of Litchfield .

Restaurants and food markets, craft brewers, wine makers, and distillers will serve sumptuous samplings to sophisticated guests on Sunday, September 10, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

A VIP room will provide table service and football on large-screen TVs.

Live music will get guests’ feet a-tappin’. Tickets are $50 for all-access general admission and $100 for the VIP lounge. Raffle sales will benefit a local charity.