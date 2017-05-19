BIFF on the Big Screen

Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer at the Berkshire International Film Festival––June 1-4

Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer (Sound of Music, Beginners) will make more than an appearance at the Berkshire International Film Festival .

BIFF, from June 1-4, will pay tribute to the 87-year-old actor on Saturday at the Mahaiwe, and Plummer, at right, will be in conversation with New York Film Festival director Kent Jones before a screening of Plummer’s new film, The Exception.

Actress Karen Allen’s directorial debut (A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud) will be featured earlier that day.

This year’s BIFF, with 80 films shown in Great Barrington and Pittsfield, opens Thursday at the Mahaiwe with Step! — chronicling a high-school step dance team in Baltimore. Friday evening, the Beacon will screen The Trip to Spain with comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Bryden.