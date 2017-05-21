BCD Completes Capital Campaign
Two new spaces coming: Kevin Hirt Library and Kim & James Taylor Music/Performance Room.
A standing-room-only audience of 200-plus parents, alumni, faculty members, friends, and members of the community gathered at Berkshire Country Day School (BCD) to celebrate the successful completion of its $3-million “Fulfilling the Promise: The Capital Campaign for BCD,” as well as the opening of two new spaces: the Kevin Hirt Library and Learning Commons and the Kim and James Taylor Music/Performance Room.
Photos: Jessica Provenz, Wendy O’Neill, and Robin Slick;
Mackenzie Hirt, Pam Hirt Calvert, and Lynn Campana;
and Paul Lindenmaier, Tim Gore, Hilary Dunne Ferrone, Cara Vermeulen, Campana, and Paul Hirt.
