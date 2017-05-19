Art: Assembly (Lorem Ipsum)

By Anastasia Stanmeyer

Construction workers would stop artist Mary Lum as she worked and ask about the fragmented text she was painting—are they words?

She explained that it depends on the individual, how that person encounters language and pieces it together while speeding up, slowing down, while walking or riding a bicycle. “We accept the world as a compilation of fragments as opposed to a whole,” says Lum, who lives in North Adams and teaches at Bennington College.

Her latest at MASS MoCA, shown in progress here, is in a section of the Ashuwilllticook bike path that passes through the newly renovated Building 6. Columns of text across four walls oscillate between writing and image or pattern, a nod to a textile design by Danish artist and architect Gunnar Aagard (1919-1982).

Her text is borrowed from lorem ipsum, mock content used by graphic designers and typesetters. “I love that all different kinds of people will be interacting with the space,” she says.