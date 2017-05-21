A Place to Hang and Skate

Skate park scheduled to open

First conceived in 2009 as part of the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition (NBCC) youth leadership program and furthered when it caught the ear of Mayor Dick Alcombright, the North Adams skate park on State Street is expected to open in late-June.

With a design by highly regarded skate park firm Spohn Ranch, the state-of-the-art park boasts the oversight of pro-skaters. And it’s a place for non-skating teens to congregate. “They were so used to being kicked out of spaces, they wanted a space that they were meant to be at,” says city councilor Kate Merrigan.