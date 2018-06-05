Rockwell Tutor
Newest member of the Norman Rockwell Museum team
Balancing education, technology, and innovation should not be a difficult feat for Mary Berle, a Harvard-trained educator and sixth-generation Berkshirite who has mastered the unicycle. Berle is leaving her principal post at Muddy Brook Elementary to be chief educator at the Norman Norman Rockwell Museum. “I’m excited to spread my wings a little bit,” says Berle.
She will assist in the local and global development of new visual-learning platforms and digital projects that will engage the community in the museum’s endeavors.
