Rockwell Tutor

Newest member of the Norman Rockwell Museum team

By Alexa Binkowitz

Balancing education, technology, and innovation should not be a difficult feat for Mary Berle, a Harvard-trained educator and sixth-generation Berkshirite who has mastered the unicycle. Berle is leaving her principal post at Muddy Brook Elementary to be chief educator at the Norman Norman Rockwell Museum . “I’m excited to spread my wings a little bit,” says Berle.

She will assist in the local and global development of new visual-learning platforms and digital projects that will engage the community in the museum’s endeavors.