On Golden River
W.E.B. Du Bois celebrated––July 11
Brought to the forefront of activism and notoriety from his first published piece in 1899, W.E.B. Du Bois has a longstanding legacy of dedication to justice and environmental respect. As a testament to his life and love for Great Barrington, the “W.E.B. Du Bois: Born by a Golden River” poetry and music event is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the W.E.B. Du Bois River Park. Many of his classic works will be read. gbriverwalk.org
