Norm!

Newest 'member' of the Red Lion Inn staff

By John Seven

The Red Lion Inn has a new resident cat, Norman, who comes by way of the Berkshire Humane Society . Black and white like his predecessor, Simon, who has retired, Norman is chatty and will answer when you talk to him. Formerly feral, he has adjusted to civilized life pretty quickly, insisting on his breakfast promptly at 6 and staking the side parlor as his preferred hangout.

He can often be seen there with his buddy, assistant restaurant manager Suzan Blackwell, and inn florist Lisa Sauer, who chose him.

Norman the cat even has his own Instagram account: @redlionnorm.