Mystical Plain

Shaker women art exhibit––thru Sept 3

By Alexa Binkowitz

Within historic buildings, a rolling landscape, and a legacy of enigmatic stories, Hancock Shaker Village is exhibiting delicate drawings by Shaker women. “Anything but Simple” exemplifies an optimistic and religiously moral culture frozen in time, and depicts messages that Shaker women claimed to receive from the spirit world, making their artwork mysterious and magical.

The collection is a display of 25 Shaker drawings, the first time in decades. The exhibit is through September 3.