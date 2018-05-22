Monday Mobile Market

Little Bit Farm sells wonderful fresh food, and they bring it to people who are home bound

By Nichole Dupont

Five years ago, Ed Hotaling decided to take a gamble at selling some homegrown popcorn at a farmers market. People really liked the multi-colored, sweet kernels and kept coming back for more. Now, Little Bit Farm in Sheffield has earned a permanent place as a homegrown farming outfit which yields a lot more than popcorn. “Every year I try to grow things that other vendors won’t necessarily have. I try something different every year,” says Hotaling. This season, he is taking Little Bit Farm on the road—but not too far from home.

In addition to the farmers market circuit, every Monday, Hotaling drives his red 1946 Chevrolet two-ton, loaded with pallets of potted herbs and harvested produce to the CHP Health Center and to Bostwick Gardens senior apartments, both in Great Barrington. “I’ve been researching what they do in places like Boston, getting fresh produce to food deserts and housing projects around the city,” he says. “Why not try it here? I call it the Monday Mobile Market. So far, people love it. Especially the tomatoes.”