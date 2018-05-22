Life With Bob––(Book on Books)

The New York Times editor of Book Review talks at The Mount––July 27

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Earl Wilson The New York Times

Pamela Paul has kept Bob by her side since she was a child. Bob knows parts of her life no one else has seen.

Bob is a journal of books Paul has read across the years, a record in which Edith Wharton enters more than once. “Are you kidding? I love her,” says Paul, recalling days she has spent with the House of Mirth, Custom of the Country and a lesser-known novel, The Children. Paul has opened Bob to the world to talk about the relationship between a reader and books, she says. She can flip through her journal to the name of a book and remember the time when she read it, the place, the way she felt as she absorbed the story in a French café, or a morning traveling in China.

Paul is editor of The New York Times Book Review and author of five books of her own, including her latest, My Life with Bob: Flawed Heroine Keeps Book of Books, Plot Ensues. She will talk with writer Kate Bolick at 11 a.m. Friday, July 27, at The Mount in Lenox.

The New York Times has critics who choose their own books to review, but as editor of the Book Review, she pairs books with freelance writers. Paul is constantly looking for new writers and new books by familiar writers, and gauging her readers’ interests. She feels a responsibility to the book world and to readers in New York and across the world.