In Penny Land

The Berkshires 'stars' in a new movie––local screening July 14

By Alexa Binkowitz

When a penny for your thoughts simply isn’t enough, a risky bet might be the ticket to making it big. Penny Land, a new film shot in the Berkshires on a $5,000 budget and featuring local actors—including David Joseph, Michael Burnet, Jeff Kent, and others—had its world premiere screening earlier this year at the Manhattan Film Festival. It’s now coming home to debut Saturday, July 14, at 8 p.m. at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

“The Berkshires is the big thing,” says director Billy Hahn. “There aren’t too many films that are shot here, and about 99.5 percent of this film was shot in the Berkshires.”

In the movie, a man lost in his own head attempts to get rich by getting involved in the shady game of penny stocks, which soon becomes a dark obsession.

“Penny Land is about the paths we take in life and the mistakes we make while trying to be a better person,” says Hahn, “but it’s also about the ups and downs of family and friendships.”

