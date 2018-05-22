Fire It Up

Grilling delights at Berkshire Farmers Markets

By Kate Abbott

Local farmers markets have a range of choices for grilling superlative ingredients. At the Great Barrington Farmers’ Market, Jacüterie brings hand-crafted charcuterie, and sausages from sweet to spicy. Moon in the Pond Farm in Sheffield sells its own ground beef, lamb, veal, and pork. It has sage breakfast, sweet Italian, and hot Italian sausage, and pork-chops and steaks.

Check out the Pittsfield and North Adams farmers markets for pasture-raised chicken and pork and grass-fed beef from Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough. Pittsfield also sells Smokey Divas barbecue sauce—the Lenox market carries it too, along with grass and forage-fed lamb and goat from Woven Stars Farm in Ghent, New York—and mushrooms.