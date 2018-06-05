Does Bernstein have ties to the Berkshires?

Tanglewood celebrates Leonard Bernstein's 100th Birthday all season long––July 7 - Aug 9

By Kate Abbott

Leonard Bernstein at Tanglewood

In many ways, Leonard Bernstein’s career began here when he arrived as a student at the first class of what was then the Berkshire Music Center, now the Tanglewood Music Center (TMC), and Tanglewood’s founder, Serge Koussevitzky, became his mentor. Bernstein returned again and again to Tanglewood, conducting summer concerts for decades, teaching at TMC, and finding solace after his wife died. He conducted the last concert of his life here. This summer, Tanglewood and the BSO will mark Bernstein’s 100th birthday with an August 25 gala celebration.

Artists and ensembles will perform music Bernstein loved as well as his own works—Candide, West Side Story, Serenade—much as musicians from around the world honored him here 30 years ago at his 70th birthday gala. That day, after Bernstein heard a young choir sing his Mass, he came to the podium in tears.

At Tanglewood this summer:

Jul 7: The Boston Pops celebrates the music of On the Town.

Jul 8: Andris Nelsons revives the first full concert Bernstein conducted with the BSO: Brahms and Shostakovich.

Jul 8: Keith Lockhart conducts a program of “Bernstein on Broadway.”

Jul 12: Daughter Jamie Bernstein conducts Trouble in Tahiti.

Jul 15: Nelsons conducts the BSO in Chichester Psalms and more.

Jul 28: David Newman conducts West Side Story, film with live orchestra.

Aug 9: TMC vocal fellows, orchestra perform A Quiet Place.