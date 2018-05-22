Berrylicious

Berry and fruit picking places in The Berkshires

By Kate Abbott

Reach for a berry and ease it off the stem, then another. Look under the leaves for hidden rafts. It’s absorbing—the sweet scent, a sticky touch of juice, the satisfying weight of the bucket, the promise of scones, or jam, or a ripe handful on the way home. Nothing else tastes like fruit still warm from the sun.

Strawberry season winds down as July rolls in, but that also means the season of fresh fruit is off and running. What you can pick may surprise you. Take cherries. Cherries? Believe it or not.

Sweet cherries at Lakeview Orchard in Lanesborough ( lakevieworchard.com ) begin around July 4, and tart cherries ripen by mid-month. They also offer summer raspberries and black raspberries—not blackberries, but sweeter and milder. By late July, the red currants come in. In August, the plums. And, yes, the blueberries.

The Berkshires is rich in blueberries, and has been for generations. Win Pescosolido’s Blueberry Hill Farm in Mount Washington ( austinfarm.com ) opens for the season in late July and has grown organic highbush blueberries for almost 80 years.