Berrylicious
Berry and fruit picking places in The Berkshires
Reach for a berry and ease it off the stem, then another. Look under the leaves for hidden rafts. It’s absorbing—the sweet scent, a sticky touch of juice, the satisfying weight of the bucket, the promise of scones, or jam, or a ripe handful on the way home. Nothing else tastes like fruit still warm from the sun.
Strawberry season winds down as July rolls in, but that also means the season of fresh fruit is off and running. What you can pick may surprise you. Take cherries. Cherries? Believe it or not.
Sweet cherries at Lakeview Orchard in Lanesborough (lakevieworchard.com) begin around July 4, and tart cherries ripen by mid-month. They also offer summer raspberries and black raspberries—not blackberries, but sweeter and milder. By late July, the red currants come in. In August, the plums. And, yes, the blueberries.
The Berkshires is rich in blueberries, and has been for generations. Win Pescosolido’s Blueberry Hill Farm in Mount Washington (austinfarm.com) opens for the season in late July and has grown organic highbush blueberries for almost 80 years.
Roy and Marilyn Wiley also open their Blueberry Hill Farm in Washington (413-623-5859). Or you can fill a bucket or three at Windy Hill in Great Barrington (windyhillfarminc.com), or Whitney’s Farm Market in Cheshire (whitneysfarm.com), and daydream about muffins and pancakes and pie.
